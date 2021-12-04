  • Facebook
    Here's what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding

    Here's what Deepika Padukone had once said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding. Both Deepika and Katrina have dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past.

    Here is what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 4:10 PM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is much awaited. Reportedly, their hush wedding will take place at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district from 7th December to 10 December. Now according to an ETimes report, the Sawai Madhopur’s district administration had a meeting where they were discussing about the arrangements related to the high prolific wedding. The DC of Sawai Madhopur had revealed that 120 people would be attending the wedding and that many top Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty.

    Although people are wondering if Deepika Padukone would be attending the wedding? She is another leading lady of Bollywood. Both Deepika and Katrina have dated Ranbir Kapoor in the past. Reports claimed that the actor cheated on Deepika with Katrina. Once when Deepika was asked if she would invite Katrina to her wedding she had said, 'no'. She made the confession on Neha Dhupia's chat show Say It Or Strip.

    Now in 20218, the actress is happily married to Ranveer Singh, and they got married in the presence of their family members at Lake Como, Italy. Although Katrina did not attend the wedding, she joined the wedding reception of the duo in Mumbai. Reportedly, she was the last one to leave. When Katrina was asked about the same, she had said that she had felt like going. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Collector confirms wedding; says entry only to fully vaccinated guests

    To talk about Vicky's rumoured girlfriend Katrina, she is a fitness enthusiast, and it was proven when she was found outside her gym on Friday. She is known for following a strict diet regime as her wedding day is approaching. Multiple media reports have suggested that the rumoured pair will be getting married at a luxurious hotel in Rajasthan. However, there has not been any official confirmation about the same. Let us wait and watch. Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky’s neighbour, Krushna Abhishek confirms the wedding; deets inside

     

