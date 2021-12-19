Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive for puja at new residence with father Sham Kaushal [VIDEO]

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have arrived at their new house. We could also see Sham Kaushal arriving at the residence of the newlyweds. Take a look at the complete video of the same right here.

Today on Sunday morning, lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen coming to their new home. We could also spot Sham Kaushal who is Vicky's dad and Katrina's father-in-law in the clip. Their cars were seen spotted outside their new apartment. The couple had got married on December 9 in Rajasthan amid close friends and family members. They made their wedding official by sharing cute photos on their social media feed. After completing their wedding rituals, the couple was seen going for their honeymoon to a location not known to anyone. Now we are seeing that the couple has gone to Vicky's home for the grah pravesh ceremony. The lovebirds today will be moving to their new home, which is next to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's apartment.

Newly wedded Katrina Kaif earlier, a few hours ago, had posted the first photo from her honeymoon diaries. In the photo, she could be seen flaunting her wedding mehendi and chooda. The actress got married to Vicky Kaushal on December 9, and it looks like the pair has taken off to a beach destination for their honeymoon after getting married in Rajasthan.

In the snap, Katrina had given a closer look of her mehendi that has intricate details. She was seen stretching her arms out at the seashore to capture the entire design. The couple was not seen in the frame, but she had captioned the post with a heart emoji. She had taken to the comments section to showcase her love. Some of her fans posted heart and fire emojis, while others even complimented the design.

The couple had a private wedding ceremony that had taken place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. After their wedding ceremony, the couple had posted photos from their wedding ceremony that had similar notes. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," they had captioned the photos.