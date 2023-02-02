Vicky Kaushal feels he is not an ideal husband to wife Katrina Kaif; read on to know why

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved and adored real-life couples in Bollywood. The duo always look so much in love that they often melt the hearts of fans.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the most globally loved and prominent apt couples the glamorous Bollywood has had. Be it their social media pictures or casual spottings at events or parties, these two always look so much in love and always paint the town red with the color of their love.

Their gestures for each other often melt the hearts of their fans. The two stars definitely do look in a secure and happy space with each other. Well, in a recent interview with a renowned entertainment publication, In the interview, Vicky Kaushal openly spoke about his flaws. The actor said that he is not flawless in any way. Neither as a husband nor as a son, friend, or actor. He further added that he feels it is an ongoing pursuit. The process of reaching that is where he has always aspired to be.

Vicky said, "Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel that, you are reaching there. But, you are never quite there. So, I do not think I am a perfect husband. I do not think I am perfect in any way. But I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday. But I always try to do the best that I can."

Talking further about living with Katrina, Vicky said, "You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. In the past year, I have learned so much more than the years I was single. Because it is just beautiful how you start understanding another person perspective, which makes you truly grow as a person."

