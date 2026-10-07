Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to participate in the sacred Pournami Garuda Seva. He offered prayers at the famous hilltop shrine, which is managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Vice-President Visits Tirumala for Garuda Seva

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan attended the sacred Tirumala Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday and offered prayers. The Vice-President participated in the religious ceremony held at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, which attracts devotees from across the country.

Sharing several pictures from the visit, the official handle of the Vice-President of India posted on X, "Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the sacred Tirumala Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, today and offered prayers." Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan attended the sacred Tirumala Pournami Garuda Seva in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, today and offered prayers. https://t.co/gtcH6pPgsA — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 26, 2026

Religious Significance of the Occasion

The Pournami Garuda Seva is an important religious occasion observed at the temple, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped in a special procession on the Garuda Vahanam (divine eagle mount). The Vice-President's visit was marked by prayers at the sacred shrine as part of the religious observance.

About the Temple

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, a form of Lord Vishnu, the temple is located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam hill range, Venkatadri, at an elevation of 853 metres. The shrine is administered by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and witnesses a large number of devotees throughout the year. Various rituals and sevas are conducted at the temple as part of its daily schedule.

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