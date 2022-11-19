Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil passes away at 79 due to cardiac arrest

    Actor Tabassum Govil, also popularly known as Baby Tabassum, breathed her last on Saturday. In 2019, the late actor was admitted to the hospital for nearly 10 days after she contracted Covid-19.

    First Published Nov 19, 2022, 7:24 PM IST

    Veteran actor Tabassum Govil, also known as ‘Baby Tabassum’, passed away at the age of 79, succumbing to cardiac arrest on Saturday. Tabassum, who hosted Doordashan’s popular talk show ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan’ from 1972 to 1993, was undergoing treatment for a gastro problem.

    Informing of her death, Tabassum Govil’s son, Hoshang told PTI, “Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night.”

    Last year, Tabassum Govil was admitted to a private hospital after she contracted Covid-19. She spent nearly 10 days in the hospital while recovering from the deadly virus. Several rumours had also done rounds at that time which claimed that the veteran actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. However, these rumours were refuted by her son, Hoshang.

    Tabassum Govil’s son had then told Indian Express, "I am disgusted that people can spread her picture and start a rumour that she has Alzheimer’s. This is absolutely fake. She has got no heart disease, no diabetes."

    Tabassum Govil started her career as a child actor in the year 1947. She was seen in several films such as ‘Nargis’ (1947), ‘Mera Suhaag’ (1947), ‘Manjhdhar’ (1947), ‘Bari Behen’ (1949), ‘Deedar’ (1951), and ‘Swarg’ (1990), Tabassum hosted the popular Doordarshan celebrity talk show.

    (With inputs from PTI)

