Sobhita shares PS1 reunion pic with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam; netizens miss Aishwarya

The star cast of Ponniyin Selvan: I, sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, had a reunion, a picture of which was shared by Sobhita Dhulipala on her social media. Take a look at how fans reacted.

Mani Ratnam’s periodical drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’, which was released on September 30, crossed Rs 500 crore gross globally. Actor Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated the film’s box office success along with her PS1 star cast, sans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sobhita Dhulipala posted a reunion picture on her social media with a fun caption. Using hashtags ‘50 days’ and ‘PS1’, Sobhita wrote: “Just a few cholas before the kulchas arrived 😛 If you know you know #PS #50DAYS 🫶🏾”

The word ‘chola’ was a pun; chickpeas which are traditionally eaten with kulcha, are called ‘chola’ in Hindi. At the same time, ‘Chola’ also refers to the medieval Chola empire on which the Mani Ratnam-directorial film is based. The periodical drama chronicles the life and times of Raja Raja Chola, the Tamil emperor. Actor Jayam Ravi played the titular character in the film.

The picture that Sobhita Dhuliapal posted on her Instagram, features her Ponniyin Selvan: I co-stars, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Vikram, and Jayam Ravi in the pictures. Reacting to her post, fans commented how they missed seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the reunion photo. Sobhita Dhulipala shared two photographs on her social media – one that shows a low angle of all the stars showing their face, while the other shows just their feet.

Soon after Sobhita Dhulipala posted these pictures on the gram, several fans commented about how they missed seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the photograph. “Where is Nandini devi?” commented one fan while another wrote: “Missing queen Aishwarya.” Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan recently joined the Rs 500 crore club, internationally. It has become the second film to achieve this feat after Rajinikanth’s 2.0.

