Ranveer Singh breaks up with YRF Talent Management after 12 years; here’s why

According to reports, Ranveer Singh will no longer be working with YRF Talent Management, bringing the 120year-old relationship to an end. Ranveer marked his debut with YRF’s ‘Band Baja Baarat’, and list last release, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was also with the same company.

Yash Raj Films Talent Management has suffered a major setback. The agency which recently abandoned actor Parineeti Chopra for delivering continuous flop films has now been ditched by one of its best stars – Ranveer Singh, reportedly.

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh has decided to put an end to its 12 years of association with YRF Talent Management. The decision reportedly comes after the actor gave two back-to-back box office flops -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and '83'. However, no official statement has either been released by the actor or the talent agency.

The 37-year0old actor was launched by Yash Raj Films with 'Band Baaja Baaraat', which also starred actor Anushka Sharma. There were also reports that his father had paid a huge sum of money for his debut.

After his successful debut, Ranveer Singh went on to deliver three back-to-back flop films -- 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', 'Bombay Talkies' and 'Lootera'. But he soon rose to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela', where he met Deepika Padukone for the first time.

For the unversed, companies that launch actors in Hindi cinema, usually sign a contract with them, under which the artist cannot work with other company's films for a fixed period. If the actor wishes to work, he/she has to take permission from the company that they are in a contract with. Along with this, the company also keeps a certain part of the fees from each film with a different production house.

Furthermore, the company also helps the actor in deciding upon new projects. Ranveer Singh's name has been in the news for a long time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Baiju Bawra'. This is also said to be one of the reasons behind his separation from YRF Talent Management.

Apart from this, another possibility that is being speculated as the reason behind this decision is said to be Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. It is assumed that the sequel will star actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.