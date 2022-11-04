Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh breaks up with YRF Talent Management after 12 years; here’s why

    According to reports, Ranveer Singh will no longer be working with YRF Talent Management, bringing the 120year-old relationship to an end. Ranveer marked his debut with YRF’s ‘Band Baja Baarat’, and list last release, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ was also with the same company.

    Ranveer Singh breaks up with YRF Talent Management after 12 years here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 6:26 PM IST

    Yash Raj Films Talent Management has suffered a major setback. The agency which recently abandoned actor Parineeti Chopra for delivering continuous flop films has now been ditched by one of its best stars – Ranveer Singh, reportedly.

    According to media reports, Ranveer Singh has decided to put an end to its 12 years of association with YRF Talent Management. The decision reportedly comes after the actor gave two back-to-back box office flops -- 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and '83'. However, no official statement has either been released by the actor or the talent agency.
    The 37-year0old actor was launched by Yash Raj Films with 'Band Baaja Baaraat', which also starred actor Anushka Sharma. There were also reports that his father had paid a huge sum of money for his debut.

    After his successful debut, Ranveer Singh went on to deliver three back-to-back flop films -- 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl', 'Bombay Talkies' and 'Lootera'. But he soon rose to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela', where he met Deepika Padukone for the first time.

    ALSO READ: From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed

    For the unversed, companies that launch actors in Hindi cinema, usually sign a contract with them, under which the artist cannot work with other company's films for a fixed period. If the actor wishes to work, he/she has to take permission from the company that they are in a contract with. Along with this, the company also keeps a certain part of the fees from each film with a different production house.

    Furthermore, the company also helps the actor in deciding upon new projects. Ranveer Singh's name has been in the news for a long time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next 'Baiju Bawra'. This is also said to be one of the reasons behind his separation from YRF Talent Management.

    ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Apart from this, another possibility that is being speculated as the reason behind this decision is said to be Ayan Mukerji's film 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev’. It is assumed that the sequel will star actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 6:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown drb

    Bipasha Basu goes bold; flaunts baby bump in strapless gown

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report RBA

    Mili actor Janhvi Kapoor buys lavish duplex worth Rs 65 crore in Bandra, Mumbai: Report

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film (Video) RBA

    Kantara star Rishabh Shetty poses with AB de Villiers; South Africa cricketer was seen promoting the film

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Naga Chaitanya call Samantha Ruth Prabhu after learning about her Myositis diagnosis? Here's what we know

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires drb

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Recent Stories

    Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here - gps

    Man photographs pregnant spider found in his house; get incredible images; watch here

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs Afghanistan: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: AUS gets past AFG in a thriller to stay in semis contention; netizens optimistic

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    Scientists in Bengaluru have found a way to make LCDs cheaper

    The news we dread Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM snt

    'The news we dread': Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM

    We worship goddesses, but UP court hands death penalty to rapists

    'We worship goddesses, but…' UP court hands death penalty to rapists

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon