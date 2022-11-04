From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed

Humar Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer ‘Double XL’ hit the cinema halls on Friday. The film talks about body shaming, an important issue that is deep-rooted in society. Here are 9 actresses who were victims of body shaming.

One of the sins that are deeply rooted in our society is body shaming. Whether a person is on the heavier side or too thin, people have made fun of their body. And celebrities too have been victims of body shaming. Trolls, on multiple occasions, have targeted Bollywood actresses for either putting on weight or looking too skinny. Some of these celebrities have also been vocal about slamming people who body shame people. Speaking about body shaming, a film starring actor Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, titled ‘Double XL’, was released in the theatres on Friday. The film addresses the serious issue of body shaming. Meanwhile, here are nine actresses from the Hindi film industry who have been a victim of body shaming in past.

Huma Qureshi: In a recent interview, Huma revealed that she was a victim of body shaming and that she was also rejected for films because of her weight. She also said that Double XL's story revolves around her actual life when once, during the lockdown, some friends who were visiting her, had asked the actor about her weight gain. Mudassar Aziz, who too was present, wrote the script around her story.

Sonakshi Sinha: during her school days, Sonakshi was bullied a lot for her weight. The actor was overweight and had shed a lot of kilos before making her debut. However, she has often been targeted by trolls for her weight, but the 'Dabangg' actress knows how to 'Khamosh' the trolls.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: When Aishwarya gained weight during and after her pregnancy, the mean trolls tried to body shame her. The same happened recently after she returned from the Cannes festival. Some pictures of Aishwarya that did rounds on social media, showed her a little on the heavier side. Trolls were quick enough to body-shame her.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika once posted a stunning picture of herself in black and white, flaunting a beautiful slip-on dress. The body shamers did not spare her as many posted mean comments on her post including “get some food”, etc.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Our very own ‘Desi Girl’ who has been winning the hearts of people the world over, has also been a victim of body shaming. She once revealed that soon after the Miss World pageant, when she met a filmmaker, she was told that neither her nose nor her body was proportionate. She further when on to add that body weight tends to fluctuate and that it is absolutely normal for one to put on weight.

Vidya Balan: All those people who tried to body shame Vidya for her weight, have time and again been shut with her fabulous performances and savage replies. Vidya has never taken a hit from the trolls and slays the art of giving it back to them. Some anonymous social media users had asked Vidya to lose weight but the actor knows exactly how to love her body.

Sonam Kapoor: Like Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam also had to face body shaming back in school for being on the heavier side. Trolls have always attacked her but that had barely bothered the actor.

