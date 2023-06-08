Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engagement: Check out ring-exchange date, venue, guest list and more

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, and the entire Allu-Konidela family are among the celebrities who will be attending Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement party.

On June 9, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi plan to tie the knot. The pair decided to keep the ceremony intimate and in the company of their loved ones, therefore it will take place in his house. According to rumours, Allu Arjun and his family would also be present at his cousin's engagement party.

"The pair wanted to keep the engagement ceremony low-key with only family members in attendance, so Varun chose to host it in his home.

ALSO READ: Is Diljit Dosanjh dating Taylor Swift? Here's what Punjabi singer has to say

Additionally, the evening has been chosen as an auspicious moment, and there will be a small ceremony followed by a celebration where giant cousins will congregate under one roof. Allu Arjun and his family will also be present at the engagement party tomorrow, a source told the media. Everything for the major occasion has been handled by Varun Tej's family, from the decorations to the menu.

Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi are among the attendees at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement party. The source continued, "Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and the entire Allu-Konidela family are expected to attend Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple. This year is also predicted to see the wedding.

GUEST LIST: Ram Charan and megastar Chiranjeevi are among the attendees at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement party. The source continued, "Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, and the entire Allu-Konidela family are expected to attend Varun Tej's engagement to bless the couple. This year is also predicted to see the wedding.

ENGAGEMENT CARD: Even the engagement card's photo, released by director Eluru Sreenu, became popular on social media. The greeting card has a stunning image of Lavanya Tripathi leaning on Varun Tej. The text on the card is "Two Hearts, One Love," as the caption indicates.

THE COUPLE'S LOVE STORY: The beginning of Varun and Lavanya's romance occurred on the set of their 2017 movie Mister. Additionally, they collaborated on the 2018 movie Antariksham 9000 KMPH, which was released in theatres. Varun and Lavanya are alleged to have bonded while on vacation in Italy before getting engaged.

ALSO READ: 'Paranthas Weds Pancakes’- this is how Vicky Kaushal describes his marriage with Katrina Kaif