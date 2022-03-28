Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

Will Smith is being criticized online for slapping Chris Rock during Oscars 2022. Reactions from Bollywood are coming in as Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan reacts to the episode.

The Academy Awards are known to be in controversies. Each year something controversial happens that keeps the Oscars in the news, apart from the brilliant artists who are awarded for their performance. This year too, the 94th Academy Awards saw a high voltage drama that has taken the net by a storm. If you still haven’t guessed what is the most controversial thing that took place during Oscar 2022, then let us help you with that – King Richard actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the ceremony.

While The Academy put out a tweet saying it does not condone any sort of violence, the internet has also been giving out its strong reactions. Meanwhile, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor’s comment over the entire episode is possibly the first reaction coming in from the Hindi film industry.

Taking a jibe on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture f the viral scene from the Oscars on her Instagram handle and wrote: “And they say women can never control their emotions…”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: The Academy reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Bhediya actor Varun Dhawan was also one of the actors who shared their views on the Will Smit-Chris Rock slap episode. Varun too shared a similar picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Wow didn't expect that also @chrisrock has a chin.”

Another reaction came in from singer Sophie Choudry who criticised Will Smith for the slap as well as Chris Rock for his distasteful humour. “Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident,” Sohpie shared her thoughts in a tweet on the micro blogging site.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: 'King Richard' Will Smith punches Chris Rock, later apologises

Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock after the latter cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently openly spoke about her hair loss medical condition of Alopecia. The King Richard actor, Will Smith, had later apologized for his actions while delivering a tearful acceptance speech after he was adjudged as the Best Actor.