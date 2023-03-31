Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru ramp up style game at event

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

    It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra looked mesmerizing in her silver shimmery strapless figure-hugging ensemble outfit, while her husband, Nick Jonas, looked debonair in an all-black formal outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    South industry star Hansika Motwani looked ethereal in her dark pink and baby pink colored saree with a dainty diamond neckpiece on her neck, a diamond bracelet and diamond ring in her right hand, and peach lip color on her lips.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Priyanka Chopra cast a magical spell in her silver shimmery strapless figure-hugging ensemble outfit, which had a delicate flowery draped cape on her neck. She accessorized the outfit with a diamond bracelet, ring, and ear studs.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Mukesh Ambani looked dashing in an all-black formal outfit. His wife, Nita Ambani, looked beautiful in a dark turquoise blue and silver colored ethnic saree with an emerald neckpiece and heavy kundan work earrings.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shraddha Kapoor channeled her inner fashionista with her alluring and serene cream-colored floral-themed ensemble outfit with a heavy diamond and gold choker in her neck and bun hair-do with nude lip shade.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kriti Sanon, who won the love of fans and audiences with Bhediya, wore a dark red colored long shirt style ensemble outfit with red heels and pants of the same color. She looked captivating.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ashviny Iyer Tiwari arrived with her husband-director, Nitesh Tiwari at the event. Ashviny Iyer wore an all-black ethnic saree. Nitesh Tiwari kept it casual in a black shirt and denim-blue jeans.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Global music icon and singer Nick Jonas looked suave and dapper in an all-black formal outfit. He looked stud and dashing and definitely grabbed eyeballs at the event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar at the event. Sachin wore a dark blue blazer, pants, and a white shirt. His wife, Anjali, wore a long ethnic dark blue and silver colored anarkali dress outfit. Sara wore an all-black sexy ensemble outfit with a diamond neckpiece and diamond studs in her ears.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Aamir Khan kept it stylish and cool, dressed in a mint green colored kurta and denim-blue colored jeans. He wore his glasses and enhanced his fusion look with black shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Prominent spiritual leader Sadhguru also made an appearance at the event in a dark blue Indian dhoti-style traditional kurta outfit with a black and white shawl.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance with hubby Saif Ali Khan. Kareena looked captivating in a dark red colored blouse and intricate work ghagra with chunky earrings and a bun hair-do. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a white kurta, pajama, and cream colored-half coat.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in her all-black traditional saree outfit at the star-studded event. She looked mesmerizing in her traditional look.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans-ayh

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH vma

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

    'Body dikha ke film paa lo': Netizens roast Janhvi Kapoor for sharing glimpse of tight work schedule vma

    'Body dikha ke film paa lo': Netizens roast Janhvi Kapoor for sharing glimpse of tight work schedule

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 After wild quarrel Vishnu Joshi Sreedevi become friends here is what happened anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5: After wild quarrel, Vishnu Joshi-Sreedevi become friends; here's what happened

    Ahead of IPL 2023, check out Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma stylish outing and photoshoot together-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB icon Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's stylish outing will leave fans drooling

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK, Gujarat Titans-Chennai Super Kings: Kane Williamson suffers knee injury scare, supporters concerned-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Kane Williamson suffers knee injury scare, supporters concerned

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans-ayh

    IPL 2023: Missed opening ceremony? WATCH Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rashmika Mandanna enthral fans

    JNVST 2023: Class 6 admit card released on cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; know steps to download - adt

    JNVST 2023: Class 6 admit card released on cbseitms.rcil.gov.in; know steps to download

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH vma

    IPL 2023: Jos Buttler flaunts his love for Shah Rukh Khan ahead of RR's opener against SRH

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to contest from Shikaripura, rules out Varuna

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon