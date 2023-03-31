Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru ramp up style game at event

It was a star-studded night at the much-awaited launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was all about. We take an in-depth glance at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sadhguru, and many others who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

Priyanka Chopra looked mesmerizing in her silver shimmery strapless figure-hugging ensemble outfit, while her husband, Nick Jonas, looked debonair in an all-black formal outfit.

South industry star Hansika Motwani looked ethereal in her dark pink and baby pink colored saree with a dainty diamond neckpiece on her neck, a diamond bracelet and diamond ring in her right hand, and peach lip color on her lips.

Mukesh Ambani looked dashing in an all-black formal outfit. His wife, Nita Ambani, looked beautiful in a dark turquoise blue and silver colored ethnic saree with an emerald neckpiece and heavy kundan work earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor channeled her inner fashionista with her alluring and serene cream-colored floral-themed ensemble outfit with a heavy diamond and gold choker in her neck and bun hair-do with nude lip shade.

Kriti Sanon, who won the love of fans and audiences with Bhediya, wore a dark red colored long shirt style ensemble outfit with red heels and pants of the same color. She looked captivating.

Ashviny Iyer Tiwari arrived with her husband-director, Nitesh Tiwari at the event. Ashviny Iyer wore an all-black ethnic saree. Nitesh Tiwari kept it casual in a black shirt and denim-blue jeans.

Global music icon and singer Nick Jonas looked suave and dapper in an all-black formal outfit. He looked stud and dashing and definitely grabbed eyeballs at the event.

Sachin Tendulkar arrived with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter Sara Tendulkar at the event. Sachin wore a dark blue blazer, pants, and a white shirt. His wife, Anjali, wore a long ethnic dark blue and silver colored anarkali dress outfit. Sara wore an all-black sexy ensemble outfit with a diamond neckpiece and diamond studs in her ears.

Aamir Khan kept it stylish and cool, dressed in a mint green colored kurta and denim-blue colored jeans. He wore his glasses and enhanced his fusion look with black shoes.

Prominent spiritual leader Sadhguru also made an appearance at the event in a dark blue Indian dhoti-style traditional kurta outfit with a black and white shawl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made an appearance with hubby Saif Ali Khan. Kareena looked captivating in a dark red colored blouse and intricate work ghagra with chunky earrings and a bun hair-do. Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a white kurta, pajama, and cream colored-half coat.

