Vadh 2, the spiritual sequel to the 2022 thriller, wraps shoot with Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reuniting under Jaspal Singh Sandhu’s direction.

The highly awaited sequel to the 2022 critically acclaimed thriller Vadh has officially wrapped up filming. Titled Vadh 2, the film sees powerhouse performers Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta reunite on screen under the direction of Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The project is backed by producers Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner.

Unlike conventional sequels, Vadh 2 is being described as a spiritual successor to the original. It doesn’t pick up directly from the events of Vadh, but instead continues its thematic exploration—blending introspective storytelling, emotional depth, and moral ambiguity into a brand-new narrative filled with fresh mysteries.

Expressing his thoughts on wrapping the film, Sanjay Mishra said, “Vadh was not just a film, it was a cinematic experience that stayed with both us and the audience. To see it grow into something bigger is both humbling and thrilling. Working again with Jaspal has been inspiring—his direction adds weight to every moment.”

Neena Gupta, who reprises her role in this soulful continuation, added, “It’s rare to find stories with such a strong, original voice. Jaspal brings an honesty to his storytelling that’s hard to find. I’m proud to be part of this journey again.”

Director Jaspal Singh Sandhu shared his excitement: “Vadh 2 carries the same spirit but dives even deeper into human complexities. Collaborating again with Sanjay ji and Neena ji was a privilege, and I’m thankful to Luv Films for trusting this vision.”

In a heartfelt gesture earlier this year, the cast and crew of Vadh 2 participated in a holy dip at the Sangam Ghat during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, seeking divine blessings for the film.

Vadh 2 is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.