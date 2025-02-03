Amy Jackson to Neena Gupta: 6 unmarried celebrity moms of Bollywood

Entertainment
TV actress Tina Datta recently stated she might become a mother via surrogacy or adoption without marriage. Learn about 10 female celebrities who became mothers before marriage
In the 1980s, Neena Gupta had an affair with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. They didn't marry, but they have a daughter, Masaba Gupta
Sarika is Kamal Haasan's ex-wife. They married in 1988, but their daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, was born two years earlier, in 1986
Mona Ambegaonkar raised her daughter as a single mother. Reports suggest she didn't marry, and her daughter is a symbol of her love with CID fame Dayanand Shetty
After divorcing Anurag Kashyap, Kalki was in a relationship with Guy Hershberg. She became pregnant and gave birth to a daughter without marrying
Actress Gabriella Demetriades is Arjun Rampal's girlfriend. They live together unmarried. Gabriella has given birth to two of Arjun Rampal's children
Amy Jackson gave birth to her boyfriend Andreas Panayiotou's son in September 2019 without being married. They later broke up, and she married Ed Westwick in August 2024
Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters, Sushmita Sen adopted two daughters, and Sakshi Tanwar adopted a daughter. Producer Ekta Kapoor became a mother to a son via surrogacy
