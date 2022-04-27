Uunchai: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher perform Sooraj Barjatya’s signature jump step; watch

Calling it a wrap for Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film ‘Uunchai’, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta did the signature jump of the Hum Aapke Hai Kaun director. Watch the adorable video from the film’s wrap’ the movie also stars actors Parineeti Chopra and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.



Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s latest directorial venture, ‘Uunchai’, completed its last filming schedule. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika, and Neena Gupta in important roles. On Tuesday night, Anupam Kher posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote a heartfelt note. In the caption, Kher thanked Sooraj Barjatya for his love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shoot, calling it a wrap for ‘Uunchai’.

The whole cast and crew jumped up in the video and did Sooraj Barjatya's signature step on the last day of their shoot. Going by the post's caption, they paid tribute to the director Sooraj Barjatya by doing his signature jump, which he does when an actor gives an excellent shot.

The Uunchai team members did it for Sooraj Barjatya as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction. Sooraj Barjatya is known for family entertainers such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

After the wrap video was shared online, fans dropped sweet comments and heart emojis in the comment section.

Bollywood Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan also became emotional after the wrap and took to his blog and conveyed his gratitude. Actor Boman Irani shared a glimpse of the last day shoot on his Instagram handle. According to him, the little skip is their way of saying we love you to the director. Watch the video.

