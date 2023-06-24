Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan in London with Taimur-Jeh; actress shares some photos from their vacay

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are in London for a short vacation with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Bebo shared a few pictures on social media, which will make you smiling.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are on a family holiday in London with their children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The pair has become tourists in the city, where they appear to be having a great time. The actress has posted a handful of photos on social media that will make you smile. In one of the pics, Kareena and Saif are seen smiling with a victory sign during their visit to the BBC Earth Experience. Kareena titled that photo "My World." In another photo, she posted a long image from the same location. In another, Taimur is seen closely observing fake constellations. The caption was "wow."

The BBC Earth Experience is an immersive experience with narration by David Attenborough and breathtaking video from Seven Worlds, One Planet shown on many multi-angle digital screens.

In another collection of photographs. Saba posted photos of Jeh from London's Hyde Park. "My Gunda (goon) jaan baba!" she captioned it. He's grown into a naughty young man, and I adore him even more!! Reunited....in London once again! Munchkins are growing up rapidly in Hyde Park! Mahsha'Allah!”



The family of four have also reunited with Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan. She shared some cute pictures of Jeh from Hyde Park in London. She captioned it, “My Gunda (goon) jaan baba! He's become a mischievous young boy, and I love him more!! Reunited....in London again! Hyde park..… Munchkins are growing up fast! Mahsha'Allah!” In the post, she identified herself as the photographer. Jeh is shown in the photo with a broad smile and an orange in his hand.

Meanwhile, Saif is now starring in the film 'Adipurush.' The film is presently receiving a lot of criticism and is expected to bomb at the box office. Kareena, on the other hand, has been in the midst of filming for 'The Crew.' She also has Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller, The Devotion Of Suspect X, based on the book. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat also appear.