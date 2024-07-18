Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Urvashi Rautela ANGRY on her LEAKED bathroom video; actress photo chat with manager OUT

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is angry over her bathroom video and schooled her manager about the leaked clip. On the other hand, many social media users debate whether the leak was a breach of privacy or a PR stunt.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    Urvashi Rautela recently sparked controversy after a private toilet video of her was released online. Several social media users, including well-known paparazzi accounts, posted the footage. While netizens dispute whether the disclosure was a breach of privacy or a publicity gimmick, Urvashi's phone chat with her manager has now surfaced online.

    In the recording, Urvashi is heard requesting her manager, “Have you seen the video? I just don’t understand ki how are these things going out. I need to get on a call with them immediately.” Her manager assured her that he was trying to get the video taken down from social media. He said that while he understands that “it’s a sad situation”, they should talk in person and avoid talking on call.

    When asked why the conversation couldn't continue on call, her boss couldn't provide a clear reason. The nature of the discussion and its subsequent publication have sparked considerable concern that Urvashi's phone was tapped.

    Meanwhile, Urvashi was hospitalised in Hyderabad last week. According to the Free Press Journal, the actress was recently injured while filming an action sequence for Nandamuri Balakrishna's next Telugu film NBK 109 in Hyderabad.

    Urvashi's team acknowledged her hospitalisation and disclosed that she had a 'severe' fracture. It went on to say that, despite her current anguish, the actress is receiving the finest care possible. More information about Urvashi's condition is anticipated.

    In the leaked phone tape, Urvashi's manager indicated that the actress will return to Mumbai on July 19. While he did not explain why she couldn't address the subject with him over the phone, he told her that they would meet in person once she arrived in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 2:27 PM IST
