(Photos) Kim Kardashian shares her 'NO-MAKEUP' look; here's how her fans react

SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian rushed to Instagram and shared a lovely unfiltered photo of herself on her way to her dentist for a routine checkup.

Kim Kardashian had a busy Tuesday since she went to the dentist. Her ever-ready selfie face, though, stole the show. She wore no makeup while taking a selfie while sitting on the dentist's chair, and people loved it. She posted the filter-free selfie with a teeth emoji to Instagram.

Kim smiles for a brief shot in what looks to be a black hoodie. The SKIMS mogul wears no makeup and wraps her hair into a tight high braided ponytail.

Within a few hours, the picture had received over eight lakh likes on the photo-sharing app, but the diva's filter-free face remained a hot topic of conversation in the comment area. A user wrote, “Yes, an unfiltered selfie,” another asked, “What happened to your skin?” One user joked, “This is what I think I look like in the dentist's chair except I don’t.” Meanwhile, another added, “Nice to see Kim’s skin without makeup or a filter.”

The selfie comes as a source close to Kim Kardashian has allegedly informed People that she is ready to date again. According to reports, the 42-year-old mother of four is seeking her close friends to hook her up with someone. Kim hoped her new companion was someone from outside of Hollywood. According to the source, she broke from dating after splitting up with Pete Davidson.

Kim and Davidson split up after 9 months of dating in August of last year. It was reported that the duo's tight work commitments caused the separation.

Kim appears to have a lot going for her, and she wants to share it all with a possible spouse. The SKIMS founder has four children: North, seven years old, Saint, five years old, and Psalm, three years old. After Kanye West's public tantrum during his presidential campaign, she divorced him. The split has been widely known in the media due to West's relentless online assaults on the beauty entrepreneur. The couple is now co-parenting their children.