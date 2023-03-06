Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral; take a look

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas paint the town red as they attend the Paris Fashion Week. 

    Paris Fashion Week: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' lovey-dovey pictures go viral (Pictures) RBA
    Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas, are the stars of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. Fans were taken aback by the lovebirds' photos and videos. The Citadel actress recently stepped out in all-pink with her beautiful spouse. They were observed spending money while posing for the photographers.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, everyone's favourite couple, are never afraid to show off their affection. Their photos are too adorable to pass up! The duo is presently wearing red as they visit Paris Fashion Week.

    Priyanka Chopra goes out with her husband, Nick Jonas. The couple recently attended Valentino's event. They arrived at the exhibition area in style. Nicholas chose a black and grey suit for the evening. Meanwhile, his wife drew attention with her all-pink ensemble. They were spotted cuddling up while posing for cameras, and their photos quickly went popular on social media.

    Fans love the photos and videos, one wrote, "Nick just can't take his eyes off his beautiful wife. Priyanka looks so gorgeous in this pink." Another gushed about, "The way he looks at her."

    A comment read: "You can see the love, the joy and happiness on both of their face!! May God continue to bless both of them with endless love and happiness together." "Omg!!!! Hot hot hot." went a fan.

    Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 after dating for several years. Their grand Indian wedding took place at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. They married according to Hindu customs first, followed by a white wedding ceremony. Since then, the pair has been spending money on relationship objectives. The actress and singer had their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, through surrogacy in January last year.

