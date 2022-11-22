Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react

    Uorfi Javed shares a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen going topless. The actress held a set of opaque wine glasses that covered her breasts. Read on to find out more about it. 
     

    Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react sur
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    Uorfi Javed truly knows how to steal the limelight regarding her raunchy looks. Be it bold cuts or unusual slits. The actress often buzzes on social media with her bold fashion statements. Following the trajectory, on Tuesday, Uorfi Javed shared another bold video. This time, she went topless and used wine glasses to cover her front assets with neatly tied hair and bold lips; no clothing was visible in the video.

    Also Read: Is Manushi Chhillar dating Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath? Here's what we know

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    As soon as the video surfaced online, it did not go down well with most Instagram users. They took to the comment section of her post to express their disappointment. A user wrote, "I don't understand this concept." Another joined, "There's nothing right or wrong about this. It is just weird." One media user commented, "Kya sabit Krna chahti ho?" Another wrote, "Ye kab sudhregi?"
    Meanwhile, an FIR was recently filed against Uorfi for transmitting or publishing material that had some sexually explicit acts in electronic form." Later, the actress reacted to it and lashed out at those filing FIRs against her. She said, "It is so ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai, that I want publicity, but they are using my name to get attention and publicity,". She also added by saying, "Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe, jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered and complain about what I wear, and they This is not the Taliban or Afghanistan. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off".
    On the work front, she was also seen in a music video called Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. She was also featured in several shows, such as Meri Durga, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also took part in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor or Rashmika Mandanna, who danced best in Saami Saami?

     

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 6:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate sur

    Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan shares detail about Mannat's new glass crystals nameplate

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look RBA

    Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan treats fans with his latest film look

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful RBA

    Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra 13th wedding anniversary: Actress thanks husband for making her life beautiful

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know RBA

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram RBA

    Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday with family and Katori; actor shares cute video on Instagram

    Recent Stories

    football Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Messi Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia snt

    Brazilians rejoice, meme fest explodes after Argentina lose Qatar World Cup 2022 opener against Saudi Arabia

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here - adt

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Round 1 registration process commences today; know key dates, steps here

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs KSA: Top 6 moments from Argentina shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Top 6 moments from Argentina's shocking 1-2 loss to Saudi

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's chemistry in 'Jable Jagal Bani' making fans crazy RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video, pictures: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal's chemistry in 'Jable Jagal Bani' making fans crazy

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video - gps

    Spine-chilling video of 'Ghost Patient' confuses netizens; watch viral video

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon