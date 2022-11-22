Uorfi Javed posts topless viral video, where her assets are covered by wine glasses; netizens react

Uorfi Javed truly knows how to steal the limelight regarding her raunchy looks. Be it bold cuts or unusual slits. The actress often buzzes on social media with her bold fashion statements. Following the trajectory, on Tuesday, Uorfi Javed shared another bold video. This time, she went topless and used wine glasses to cover her front assets with neatly tied hair and bold lips; no clothing was visible in the video.

As soon as the video surfaced online, it did not go down well with most Instagram users. They took to the comment section of her post to express their disappointment. A user wrote, "I don't understand this concept." Another joined, "There's nothing right or wrong about this. It is just weird." One media user commented, "Kya sabit Krna chahti ho?" Another wrote, "Ye kab sudhregi?"

Meanwhile, an FIR was recently filed against Uorfi for transmitting or publishing material that had some sexually explicit acts in electronic form." Later, the actress reacted to it and lashed out at those filing FIRs against her. She said, "It is so ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai, that I want publicity, but they are using my name to get attention and publicity,". She also added by saying, "Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe, jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered and complain about what I wear, and they This is not the Taliban or Afghanistan. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off".

On the work front, she was also seen in a music video called Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. She was also featured in several shows, such as Meri Durga, Puncch Beat Season 2, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also took part in Bigg Boss OTT last year.

