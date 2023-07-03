Uorfi Javed hails Puneet Superstar for kind behaviour towards underprivileged, says 'aadmi bahot badiya hai'

Uorfi Javed never misses to amaze her fans with her unique fashion sense and her DIY outfits catch all the gaze. While she is admired for her bold looks, there are times when she leaves netizens completely stunned by putting up her videos and photos on her social media handles.

Diva grabs all the attention of netizens with her DIY clothing, and many celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood are tempted by the way she wears her apparel. Uorfi Javed not only is known for her fashion sense but also known for taking stands for the right thing and talking against the inappropriate behaviour of people. Puneet Superstar has gained notoriety for his one-day appearance on Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Puneet's amusing and unusual social media videos have given him the title of "superstar" from his followers.

ALSO READ: Blockbuster duo Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas unites again 'to create visual spectacle'

Puneet was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 24 hours of its inception after he was seen manhandling the cameras inside the house and pouring disinfectant liquid on himself. Puneet Superstar gained popularity for his content where he performs some unconventional acts. Post his eviction, Puneet posted a lot of videos where he is doing everything in his power to amuse his recently acquired social media fans. No matter how weird and unusual videos he may post, recently he was papped distributing food to needy people. Uorfi Javed recently posted a story on her official Instagram account praising Puneet’s this move and says, “Jo bhi bolu, aadmi bahot badiya hai❤️❤️😭😭 I just saw his interview where he said he does all his content only to help poor kids!” This kind gesture of Puneet couldn’t get unnoticed by Uorfi as she always supports humanity.

Uorfi never fails to praise people for their good deeds. She was recently seen praising the Bigg Boss contestant, Pooja Bhatt for Pooja Bhatt for criticising Jad Hadid for his wrong conduct on the show. She had tweeted on Saturday, “Honestly Pooja Bhatt is so classy and dignified, the way she called out JAD for calling Akansha a bad kisser after seemingly enjoying the kiss. She is amazing!!! Strong, outspoken, well behaved! Big Boss OTT2.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"