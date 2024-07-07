Unseen photos: Justin Bieber interacts, poses with Ambani family; Anant-Radhika share some candid moments

After his amazing performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet, Justin Bieber shared some candid photos and videos from the occasion.

Justin Bieber tweeted photos and videos of his recent trip to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded sangeet ceremony. The singer also shared photographs and videos from his concerts on Instagram. On July 7, Justin Bieber inundated his Instagram account with photos and videos from the star-studded party on July 5. He released behind-the-scenes and inside photographs from the wedding.

Justin stands for the camera in the first photo while holding Anant and Radhika. The musician is spotted wearing a white vest, black leggings, and matching headgear. In the second shot, Justin sits on a sofa with Akash Ambani as the couple stands before them. The photo is full of smiles and fun.

In the images below, Justin poses with several of Anant and Radhika's friends and family. Shloka Mehta and Anand Piramal accompany them. The final few photos show Justin and Anant sitting in a room, conversing.

Some footage of the sangeet night was leaked online. Justin was seen dragging the groom-to-be, Anant Ambani, onto stage and sharing a heartfelt moment with him as his performance came to a conclusion. Justin and Anant were accompanied by Radhika, Akash Ambani, and other family members.



Justin landed in India on Friday, July 5. During the sangeet, he lit up the stage with his hit songs 'Baby,' 'Peaches,' 'Love Yourself,' and 'Sorry.' Guests sung along and danced to the music. One of the clips also showed Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, dancing with Justin.

Justin's performance during the pre-wedding ceremony was one of his few onstage performances. The musician has mostly been missing from public appearances for about a year, having cancelled his Justice World Tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome health issues. This rare neurological illness can cause facial paralysis. This sudden presence was a nice surprise to his supporters, who had been yearning for his return to the spotlight.



Justin has also been in the spotlight after he and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married in Mumbai on July 12. The wedding reception will be place on July 14.

