Entertainment

Hina Khan embraces her 'scars' as she drops in new photos

Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan

Hina Khan breast cancer

Hina Khan is battling breast cancer, but she is not letting it hold her back. 

Image credits: Instagram/Hina Khan

Hina Khan's post

On Saturday, the actress resorted to social media to share some selfies of herself after a workout.

Image credits: Hina Khan/ Instagram

Hina Khan's post

Hina came to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of photographs wearing a pink shirt. 

Image credits: Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's post

She matched the photos with Kishore Kumar's hit song Ruk Jaana Nahin. She included an empowering message with her post.

Image credits: Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina's caption

The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve.

Image credits: Hina Khan/ Instagram
Find Next One