Hina Khan embraces her 'scars' as she drops in new photos

Entertainment
Hina Khan is battling breast cancer, but she is not letting it hold her back.
On Saturday, the actress resorted to social media to share some selfies of herself after a workout.
Hina came to Instagram on Saturday to post a series of photographs wearing a pink shirt.
She matched the photos with Kishore Kumar's hit song Ruk Jaana Nahin. She included an empowering message with her post.
The Scars on my body or the Hope in my Eyes? The scars are mine, I embrace them with love because they’re the first sign of the Progress I deserve.