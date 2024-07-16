Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ulajh Trailer: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew's spy thriller to show unexpected twists

    Ulajh Trailer out: Each character in the movie is loaded with grey tones, delivering a thrilling voyage of tension and surprises. Junglee Pictures has unveiled a riveting and exciting trailer for Ulajh, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Junglee Pictures has unveiled a riveting and interesting trailer for Ulajh, which stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew. Ulajh, directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, immerses audiences in the high-stakes field of international diplomacy In this fascinating story, Janhvi Kapoor plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught up in a dangerous personal intrigue during her critical job at the London embassy.

    As she navigates the complexity of her career-defining job, she becomes embroiled in the weight of her legacy and a web of duplicity in which every ally may be an adversary. The trailer is intense, with Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan delivering electric performances. Each character is loaded with grey tones, delivering a thrilling voyage of tension and surprising surprises.

    Ulajh's fascinating story of traps, conspiracies, and betrayals will have audiences on the tip of their seats, with heart-stopping moments and thrilling drama. With its fascinating premise and superb acting, the picture promises to be unlike any other cinematic experience.

    Janhvi Kapoor expressed her opinions about her performance in the film, saying, “This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana’s character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."

    Janhvi was last seen with Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi this year. Ulajh will be Janhvi's second release in 2024. Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi all perform in the film. "Ulajh," written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria and featuring dialogue by Atika Chauhan, will be released on August 2, 2024.

