Who is Heera Sohhal? Singer Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend

Entertainment
Singer and rapper Honey Singh is rumoured to be dating actress Heera Sohhal.
According to sources, the singer recently ended his relationship with actress Tina Thadani and is now seeing Heera.
Heera is an actress who has largely appeared in Punjabi music videos.
She also had a brief role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's film 'Thank God'.
The actress has over 540K Instagram followers, and she frequently posts breathtaking photographs and videos to keep them entertained.
Although both have remained quite about their relationship.