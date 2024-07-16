Fawad Khan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Is Pakistani actor in Kartik's film?

Entertainment
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, known for his attractive demeanour and superb acting abilities, is ready to return to Bollywood after an eight-year hiatus.
The Pakistani heartthrob has appeared in Hindi films such as Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.
Following the 2016 Uri assaults, Pakistani celebrities took a hiatus from Indian films due to border closures. But now Fawad is ready to captivate hearts with his magic.
According to rumours, Fawad has two Bollywood projects lined up and will star with Vaani Kapoor in a forthcoming film, which Filmfare has verified.
Furthermore, according to news on Pakistani sites, Fawad appears to have signed on for a cameo part in Kartik Aaryan's flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee.
Fawad's appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has certainly heightened the enthusiasm. Official confirmation from the manufacturers is still expected.
T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios jointly produced the film. The film will be released on Diwali 2024.