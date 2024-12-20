UI Movie REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Upendra, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta's film worth your time? Read on

UI Movie X Review: Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers' UI promises a thrilling film with B. Ajaneesh Loknath's soundtrack. The sci-fi picture, announced in June 2022, has excited moviegoers and is sure to impact the genre.

UI Movie X Review: UI, a highly awaited Kannada dystopian science fiction action film, will enter theatres on December 20, 2024. The film, written and directed by Upendra, who also acts in the main role, has a remarkable ensemble cast that includes Reeshma Nanaiah, Murali Sharma, Sunny Leone, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Krishna, Nidhi Subbaiah, Sadhu Kokila, and Indrajit Lankesh in supporting parts.

UI, produced by Lahari Films and Venus Entertainers, promises a riveting movie experience with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. The picture, announced in June 2022, has sparked many spectators' interest and is expected to build a name for itself in the science fiction genre.

Also Read: Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

UI Premise

Set in the director's fictitious universe, the drama delves into the psychological tension between a monarch and an unusual individual. Through crafty and well-planned plans, the guy gradually gains control of the entire town, eventually ascending to power as a brutal dictator.

UI Cast and Crew

The cast of UI has a superb group of performers, led by Upendra in the lead role. The film also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone, Sadhu Kokila, Jisshu Sengupta, Murali Sharma, Indrajit Lankesh, Nidhi Subbaiah, Om Sai Prakash, Guruprasad, P. Ravi Shankar, and Achyuth Kumar, who all play important parts in this highly anticipated Kannada dystopian science fiction action picture.

' *UI* ' movie review



ರಿಲಿಸ್ ಆಗ್ದೇರ movie ಗೆ, review ಮಾಡೋದೇ ಒಂದೂ movie ಆ movie ಒಳಗಡೆ, ನೀವು ನಾವು ಹೆಂಗೆ ಟ್ರಾವಲ್ ಆಗ್ತೀವಿ ಅನ್ನೋದೇ

U&I 😉

- AK

Review= 🤯/🧠 — Akshay Yelandur (@Ak_Yelandur) December 20, 2024

ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನೋಡಿ ನಾವು Review ಮಾಡೋದಲ್ಲ

ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನ ನೋಡಿ Review ಮಾಡುತ್ತೆ



UI is not a Movie

It's a thought of Humans



Need high level Universal Intelligence to decode each and every things #UITheMovie #UiTheMovieReview @nimmaupendra pic.twitter.com/IkFJlTbXf7 — Yash fans trends (@yashKushal46) December 20, 2024

ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನೋಡಿ ನಾವು Review ಮಾಡೋದಲ್ಲ

ಈ ಸಿನಿಮಾ ನಮ್ಮನ್ನ ನೋಡಿ Review ಮಾಡುತ್ತೆ



UI is not a Movie

It's a thought of Humans



Need high level Universal Intelligence to decode each and every things #UITheMovie #UiTheMovieReview @nimmaupendra pic.twitter.com/IkFJlTbXf7 — Yash fans trends (@yashKushal46) December 20, 2024

ಜಾಸ್ತಿ ಏನಿಲ್ಲ ಇನ್ನ್ರರುಪಾಯಿ ಕೊಟ್ಟು ತಲೆ ದೆಂಗ್ಸ್ಕೊ**ಡ್ ಬಂದೆ ಅಷ್ಟೇ

ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಅರ್ಥಾ ಅಯ್ತು ಆದ್ರೂ ಏನು ಅರ್ಥಆಗ್ಲಿಲ್ಲ

Lot more infrmtion to Dig bt still😑

it's @nimmaupendra Style

INCEPTION:- Dream within A Dream

UI :- Movie Within A Movie #UiTheMovie Not satisfied by heart But by MIND pic.twitter.com/D2c76bB92F — Siddarth Padolkar (@SiddarthPadolk8) December 20, 2024

Upendra directed, wrote, and penned UI, and he also stars in the film. G. Manoharan and Sreekanth K. P. produced the film, with cinematography by H. C. Venugopal and editing by Vijay Raj B. G.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's Fitness at 74: Health secret, diet plan and lifestyle reveal

The soundtrack, written by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, enhances the film's strong plot. Venus Entertainers and Lahari Films produce UI. The debut of "UI" was eagerly awaited, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

Latest Videos