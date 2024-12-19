Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth reportedly had a major disagreement. Mega Brother Nagababu revealed the details of this incident and the reason behind it.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

Arguments and minor disputes are common during film shootings, even between stars. Some resolve their differences, while others maintain lifelong rivalries.

article_image2

Such incidents are common among stars. Nagababu revealed an incident between Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth on his YouTube channel. Rajinikanth apparently had a short temper.

article_image3

He used to get angry on set and was reportedly rude to the media. However, after becoming a devotee of Mahavatar Baba, Rajinikanth's demeanor changed significantly.

article_image4

During the shooting of the Telugu film Kaalai, a minor issue escalated into a shouting match between the two stars. The director intervened and resolved the conflict.

article_image5

Nagababu recently acted in the film Jailer. He wished to take a photo with Rajinikanth, who upon learning this, personally came and took a selfie with him.

article_image6

Nagababu cherishes this sweet memory. Rajinikanth is currently filming KooLie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, set to release next year.

