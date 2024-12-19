Rajinikanth-Chiranjeevi's on-set clash: Nagababu Reveals

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth reportedly had a major disagreement. Mega Brother Nagababu revealed the details of this incident and the reason behind it.

Arguments and minor disputes are common during film shootings, even between stars. Some resolve their differences, while others maintain lifelong rivalries.

Such incidents are common among stars. Nagababu revealed an incident between Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth on his YouTube channel. Rajinikanth apparently had a short temper.

He used to get angry on set and was reportedly rude to the media. However, after becoming a devotee of Mahavatar Baba, Rajinikanth's demeanor changed significantly.

During the shooting of the Telugu film Kaalai, a minor issue escalated into a shouting match between the two stars. The director intervened and resolved the conflict.

Nagababu recently acted in the film Jailer. He wished to take a photo with Rajinikanth, who upon learning this, personally came and took a selfie with him.

Nagababu cherishes this sweet memory. Rajinikanth is currently filming KooLie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, set to release next year.

