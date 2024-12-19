Rajinikanth's Fitness at 74: Health secret, diet plan and lifestyle reveal

This article explores how Rajinikanth maintains his physical and mental youth at 74, focusing on his diet and lifestyle choices.

Rajinikanth's style is iconic. Recently celebrating his 74th birthday, he's currently filming 'Coolie' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj in Jaipur, reportedly alongside Aamir Khan.

Coolie Movie Cast Details

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Sudeep Kishan. Lokesh directed the film, which is reportedly about gold smuggling. The 'Chikkitu' song promo was released for Rajinikanth's birthday.

Rajinikanth's Energetic Dance

Kollywood star Anirudh's music captivated fans, and Rajinikanth's dance with 300 artists was a highlight.

Rajinikanth's Youthful Look in Coolie

Fans marvel at Rajinikanth's energy at 74, maintaining the dynamism he displayed at the start of his career.

Rajinikanth's Health Secrets

Rajinikanth's health is attributed to his lifestyle. He avoids smoking and drinking, practices yoga and walking, and enjoys tending to his farm.

Foods Rajinikanth Avoids

Rajinikanth avoids fast food, cheese, mayonnaise, fatty meats, white sugar, white salt, and artificial sweeteners. He focuses on fruits, vegetables, and protein, maintains regular sleep, practices meditation, and prefers white clothing. These habits contribute to his health and appeal.

