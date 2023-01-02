Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honey Singh's GF Tina Thadani kissing the rapper's cheek as he sings Meri Jaan is unmissable

    The 'Gatividhi' fame bollywood singer and rapper Honey Singh brought in the New Year 2023 eve with his girlfriend Tina Thadani. Honey's recent video post where he is singing a song for his girlfriend Tina. Tina then kisses his cheek and now, this video has gone viral and is just unmissable.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    The Makhna singer took to Instagram to post the sweetest sneak peek video of his new year celebration with his ladylove as he sings Meri Jaan for her. In the romantic video going viral on social media, Tina is hugging and kissing Honey as he sings the song to her. For the unversed, Honey Singh announced his relationship with Tina three months after his divorce from ex-wife Shalini Talwar last year. 

    In the video post shared, Honey Singh is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina grooves behind him and plants a kiss on his nose as he sings, Meri Jaan Khandi Mitha Paan for her. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh's caption read, "Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lovers season, not haters season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh."

    ALSO READ: Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is critical but stable after the snow-plowing incident

    Soon after being shared, the video went viral. Many Honey Singh fans dropped into the comments section and suggested that the singer was drunk and might delete the video later. Manmeet of the iconic Meet Bros duo shared laughing emojis and wrote "veerey," with heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan commented, "Together forever." Another said, "Brother in mood today."

    Previously, Tina featured in Honey's new song, Paris Ka Trip. After introducing her as his girlfriend at a Delhi event in December last year, he shared a romantic birthday post for her a few days later. Sharing a picture with her, he wrote, "Happy birthday Jaana @tinathadani." Honey officially confirmed his relationship with Tina a month ago at an event in Delhi. During his divorce from Shalini Talwar in September 2022, Honey announced his new album titled 3.0. He revealed that the title of the album, Honey 3.0, was given by Tina. Pointing out at Tina, among the audience, he had said in December, "Meri girlfriend baethi hai Tina, isne mujhe ye naam dia hai. Isne bola ki you are Honey 3.0 This is the third one (my girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0)." They were also holding hands at the event.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika starrer 'Besharam Rang' a copy of this Pakistani soundtrack?

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
