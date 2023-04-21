Twitter removes Blue Verified Badge: Amitabh Bachchan to Prakash Raj and more react to Elon Musk's decision

On April 20, Elon Musk's Twitter deleted the Blue Tick from the who's who's accounts. Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Prakash Raj, and other celebrities reacted.

On Friday, numerous celebrities discovered a missing blue tick on Twitter. The Twitter blue tick was one of the social media platform's most visible and distinguished features. However, individuals who did not pay a monthly charge to keep their blue tick were denied the privilege.

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were on the list, as well as politicians, journalists, and other prominent people. On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan, Vir Das, Prakash Raj, Nargis Fakhri responded to losing their authentication.

Several well-known Twitter users were denied the famous blue ticks. Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, previously announced that the signature blue tick would be removed from accounts not paying for Twitter Blue service on April 20. On Thursday, this came to fruition.

Amitabh Bachchan, a well-known Twitter user, was among the hundreds who lost their blue tick, "Aye Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe hain? Ab to paisa bhee bhar diye hain ham. Toh u jo neel kamal hot hai na, hamaar naam ke aage, u to vaapas lagaay den bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaayen kee ham hee hain - amitabh bachhchhan Haath to jod liye rahe ham. Ab ka, godava jode padee ka?? (sic)."

Vir Das posted, “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks (sic).” He further added, “Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. YOU deal with the things they call me (sic).”

He also wrote, “How about this? If you like what I’m sayingâ€æit’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa, this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool? (sic).”

Prakash Raj tweeted, “Bye bye #BlueTick It was nice having you, my journey, my conversations, my sharing, will continue with my people, you take care #justasking (sic).”

Nargis Fakhri posted, “I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point (sic).”

Sophie Chaudry tweeted, “Blue tick gone for @SrBachchan @sachin_rt @BeingSalmanKhan and many many more. Looks like I’m in esteemed company #bluetick #byebye (sic).”

How much does it cost to get a Blue tick?

Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt have lost their blue ticks on the Elon Musk-owned social networking site. Politicians such as CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have all lost their verified blue ticks on Twitter.

Blue subscription prices vary depending on the market. The membership costs Rs 900 monthly in India via iPhones and Android cellphones. The price drops to Rs 650 per month on the Twitter website. Users can also choose a yearly membership, which is less expensive.

