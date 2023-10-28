Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Twinkle Khanna takes potshots at Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year'; gets distinction at University

    Twinkle Khanna took a hilarious dig at Karan Johar's casting of 'Student of the Year' after she scored a distinction in her final paper at London University, where she is currently studying for her Masters in fiction writing course.

    Actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is studying hard to get her Master's degree in fiction writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. She has now taken to social media to reveal that she has received "an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now also gotten longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London". With this, she also posted a screenshot of the email she received from the University.

    Taking to her social media handles, Twinkle wrote, "A big moment. At first, I was hesitant about sharing it. Also, this goes on to show that age is truly just a number and does not hinder you from achieving your goals. I received an exceptional distinction for my final dissertation, which has now been longlisted for the Pat Kavanagh Prize by Goldsmiths, University of London. May I add that perhaps my old friend cast the wrong people in Student of the Year :)."

    However, it is the concluding part of the note that grabbed eyeballs. Twinkle mentioned that her old friend cast the wrong people in Student of the Year, hinting at the casting of noted filmmaker Karan Johar in his hit franchise. For the unversed, Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna are childhood friends. Not many do know that the darling daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle and famous filmmaker Karan have been to the same boarding school. And since then, they have shared a great bond. In fact, Karan had once confessed that Twinkle was the only woman he fell in love with.

    Many took to the comments section to say age is no bar to learning more. One user wrote, "Many congratulations !! Really impressed Twinkle. With all that you attempt to do and manage to do exceptionally well !!," Another wrote, "Also shows one can have many careers. And if you get on the wrong bus. Then it is ok to get off. However, one may be invested and wait for the right one. As this will take you to your destination. You did that."

