    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    Athiya Shetty lovingly reacts to a heartwarming photo of her father, Suniel Shetty, and husband, KL Rahul, posted by Suniel, showcasing their strong bond. Suniel also discusses his training with Ahan Shetty and Rahul

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Athiya Shetty, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, recently tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul. Since their marriage earlier this year, Suniel Shetty has openly shown his affection for his son-in-law through various social media gestures. Whether it's cheering Rahul on during his cricket matches or sharing heartfelt posts, the actor's social media is brimming with love for him. A recent post by Suniel Shetty featured a touching picture of him and KL Rahul in matching black T-shirts, with the cricketer also sporting a sporty black cap.

    The heartwarming photo captures a sweet moment as the two share a warm hug while posing for the camera. While the actor didn't include a caption for the post, he added a black heart emoji to express his love for his son-in-law.

    The post garnered significant attention from fans, but one response that stood out was from his daughter, Athiya Shetty. She expressed her love for her father and husband by leaving a red heart emoji in the comments section.

    In a recent interview, Suniel Shetty spoke about his training routine with his son Ahan Shetty and Rahul, highlighting the fundamental differences between actor and athlete training. He mentioned that athletes train on a whole different level, focusing on aspects such as fielding, batting, and speed, which have evolved significantly. Learning from Rahul, a professional cricketer, has been a valuable experience for him.

    In other news, Suniel Shetty is set to return to the iconic Hera Pheri franchise alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The much-anticipated film had earlier made headlines due to rumors and speculations about Kartik Aaryan possibly replacing Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled to go into production soon, exciting fans of the beloved comedy series.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
