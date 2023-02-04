Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story

    Dalljiet Kaur, the renowned Indian TV star who is the ex-wife of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant and TV actor Shalin Bhanot, is set to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil in March. She will be moving to Nairobi and eventually London with her son Jaydon.

    TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Not everyone gets a second chance at love, but Dalljiet Kaur is happy to be among the few who do. The actress is ready to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company in March. After their marriage, she will move with her nine-year-old son, Jaydon, to London.

    In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Dalljiet opened up on her marriage plans. She said, "The wedding is in March. I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is residing there for work. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

    Dalljiet opened up on her love story with Nikhil Patel. Shedding light on the same, she said, "I met Nick at a party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes. When I asked him about it, he replied, I am a proud dad of two girls. The romance was not in the air back then. It was just two single parents chatting. Love culminated with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."

    Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of herself with her would-be-husband Nikhil. Her caption read, "The stars aligned, and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya 🇰🇪 in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written. #DalNikTake2."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable vma

    Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad' vma

    Vivek Agnihotri slammed by Twitteratis over 'Brahmanwaad'

    Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being die-hard 'SRKian' when fan slammed Pathaan vma

    Die-hard 'SRKian' within Ayushmann Khurrana emerges when fan slams Pathaan

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases new letter, claims Chahatt Khanna is a 'gold digger' vma

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases new letter, claims Chahatt Khanna is a 'gold digger'

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable vma

    Priyanka Chopra's perfect 'snow day' with daughter Malti is unmissable

    Recent Stories

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka AJR

    From sponsoring pilgrims to 'gifting' pressure cookers, freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time - Greg Chappell of Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

    Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Nuptials: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS vma

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale AJR

    Money laundering case: ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide against TMC functionary Saket Gokhale

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Alex Carey reminds and warns Australia of Indian pacers' deadliness with reverse swing

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon