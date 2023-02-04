TV star Dalljiet Kaur to get hitched with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March; know more about their love story

Dalljiet Kaur, the renowned Indian TV star who is the ex-wife of the Bigg Boss 16 contestant and TV actor Shalin Bhanot, is set to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil in March. She will be moving to Nairobi and eventually London with her son Jaydon.

Not everyone gets a second chance at love, but Dalljiet Kaur is happy to be among the few who do. The actress is ready to tie the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel, who works with a finance company in March. After their marriage, she will move with her nine-year-old son, Jaydon, to London.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Dalljiet opened up on her marriage plans. She said, "The wedding is in March. I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is residing there for work. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised."

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding: Bride-to-be looks radiant while going to Jaisalmer - SEE PICS

Dalljiet opened up on her love story with Nikhil Patel. Shedding light on the same, she said, "I met Nick at a party in Dubai last year. I only spoke about my son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes. When I asked him about it, he replied, I am a proud dad of two girls. The romance was not in the air back then. It was just two single parents chatting. Love culminated with time. It was our love for our children that connected us. While Anika lives with her mother in the US, Aariyana will live with us."

Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of herself with her would-be-husband Nikhil. Her caption read, "The stars aligned, and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country (Kenya 🇰🇪 in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub - It is written. #DalNikTake2."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's special post for Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani ahead of their wedding is unmissable