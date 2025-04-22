Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his Meerut home on April 21 in a suspected suicide. The 36-year-old had reportedly been under emotional and financial stress. Police are investigating, with no foul play or suicide note found so far

Bollywood actor Lalit Manchanda was found dead at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, April 21. Authorities have confirmed that the 36-year-old actor died by suicide, with his body discovered hanging in his home.

Local law enforcement arrived at the scene soon after being notified and transported the body for a postmortem examination. Investigators reported that no suicide note was found at the site. Preliminary findings have not indicated any foul play, external interference, or criminal conspiracy.

Sources close to the late actor revealed that he had been experiencing emotional strain and dealing with personal issues over the past few months. Manchanda had played small roles in various Bollywood films and television shows. He was also working on a web series, a project he was reportedly very passionate about.

On Tuesday, the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) paid tribute to Manchanda through its official Instagram handle. The organization expressed sorrow over his passing and mentioned that he had been a member since 2012.

A photograph showing Manchanda alongside actor Dilip Joshi, known for his portrayal of Jethalal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has also been circulating on social media, sparking further discussion among fans and colleagues.

In the wake of his death, police have begun questioning family members and close friends in an effort to uncover any underlying causes. Due to the absence of a suicide note, investigators are focusing on his recent mental health and behavior. Neighbors and acquaintances expressed their shock, describing him as a quiet and kind-hearted person.

Authorities have stated that more information will be released as the investigation continues.