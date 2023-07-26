Tupac Shakur's ring worth $1 million in auction, worn before he was shot

Tupac's crown ring sold for a staggering $1 million at Sotheby's, surpassing estimates, and becoming the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

A gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring worn by Tupac Shakur during his last public appearance sold for $1 million at a New York auction. Sotheby's pre-sale estimate was surpassed by the winning bid, making it the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold. Tupac, the New York-born rap legend, donned the ring at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996. The significance of this iconic piece of jewelry, worn during his final public appearance before his untimely death, adds to its historical and cultural value for music enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Tupac Shakur, an influential and iconic rapper, crafted the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring during his final days. The design, inspired by the crowns of medieval European kings and influenced by Niccolo Machiavelli's "The Prince," held personal significance to Tupac. The ring, engraved with "Pac & Dada 1996," referencing his girlfriend Kidada Jones, symbolized a tangible representation of his artistry and life during that tumultuous year.

Tragically, just days after wearing the ring at the MTV Video Music Awards, Tupac was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 13, 1996. He was only 25 years old at the time of his death, leaving behind an immense impact on the hip-hop community and music industry as a whole.

The auction of the ring at Sotheby's marked a momentous event in hip-hop history, coinciding with the genre's 50th anniversary. The sale of the ring for $1 million far exceeded expectations, solidifying Tupac's legacy as one of the greatest rappers of all time. The winning bid was well above Sotheby's pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000 and becomes the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold, the auction house said.

Tupac's murder remains unsolved, fueling speculation about the motive and culprits behind the tragedy. Some theories point to the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry between his record label, Death Row, and the New York-based Bad Boy Entertainment. However, music historians argue that the coastal feud was exaggerated for commercial reasons, and the true story behind his death remains shrouded in mystery.

Despite his untimely demise, Tupac's music continues to resonate with millions of fans worldwide, and his impact on the cultural and social landscape remains profound, solidifying him as an enduring legend in the realm of hip-hop.

