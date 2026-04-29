Tribeny Rai's debut film 'Shape of Momo' won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. It also made history at the Indie Meme Film Festival by winning both the Jury Award and Audience Choice Award for Best Narrative Film.

In another feather to her cap, filmmaker Tribeny Rai's debut feature 'Shape of Momo' has won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, along with two other honours at the 11th Indie Meme Film Festival 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The news was shared on the official social media handle of the film. "Shape of Momos sweeps both the Jury Award and the Audience Choice Award for Best Narrative Film at @indiememe, the first film in the festival's 11-year history to win both honors. To the jury, the audiences and everyone at Indie Meme who gave this film a home: thank you," the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shape of Momo (@shapeofmomo)

Dual Honours at Indie Meme and IFFLA

At the Indie Meme Film Festival, 'Shape of Momo' took home the Jury Award and the Audience Choice Award, marking a first in the festival's history win both the honours.

On the other hand, the Tribeny Rai directorial also bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the 24th Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles.

"Team @shapeofmomo is overjoyed and deeply honoured to have won the Grand Jury Prize at IFFLA. Thank you to the jury, the festival organisers and the audiences for all the love," the makers wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shape of Momo (@shapeofmomo)

Jury Praise and International Acclaim

At the festival, the feature jury stated, "We are honored to award the Grand Jury Prize to a debut film that deftly creates a protagonist who inhabits the gray area between righteousness and humility, and delicately charts her journey through the complexities of class and gender in a place steeped in tradition," as quoted by Variety.

The global recognitions come at a time when 'Shape of Momo' continues its successful journey on the international festival circuit, adding new selections across Europe after its earlier screening at the Glasgow Film Festival 2026.

About the Film

Directed by award-winning Sikkimese filmmaker Tribeny Rai, the Nepali language film has been steadily introducing audiences around the world to a story rooted in Sikkim and its culture.

The Nepali-language film follows the story of Bishnu, who comes back to her mountain village after quitting her job. However, she ends up facing family pressures and societal expectations, only for her tensions to rise after her pregnant sister's arrival and a budding relationship with a boy. The story progresses to show Bishnu struggling between her tradition and independence. (ANI)