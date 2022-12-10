Trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey to be revealed on December 15 - READ on to know

While Bollywood has been receiving a lot of ire and flak over their recent films being remakes and trash. This specific news update is for Bollywood fans who love watching original and fresh content. All set to win the hearts of audiences again, the highly-discussed trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey will be out on December 15.

After a mixed bag of the year 2022, ending in a few days, exciting news for avid bollywood connoisseurs who love watching Bollywood films is here. The film Kuttey has been creating a huge buzz ever since its announcement. The film has been making waves because of its casting as well. According to recent reports, the highly-awaited Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey's trailer, to be unveiled on December 15.

For those unaware, the noted award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, is making his debut as a director in Bollywood with this film. This announcement kick-started several discussions amongst fans and netizens about how there is a Kuttey in the making and if it is also inter-connected with the 'Kamine' (2009) universe. After the cast list was officially out, the film instantly became one of the most anticipated films with a diverse palette of finest stars together on board. Kuttey stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra in leading roles.

The film would release in theatres on January 13, 2023. According to a leading entertainment portal, the team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of Kuttey soon. Opening up on the same, a source close to this development, in his quote to a leading entertainment portal, said, "Kuttey team is all set to launch the theatrical trailer of the film on December 15 with a grand launch in Mumbai. The event will be a star-studded one. It will happen in the presence of the entire cast, including Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Konkana Sen Sharma, apart from the director, Aasmaan, and father, Vishal Bhardwaj, who is also on board the film as a writer and music composer."

The trailer launch will kick start the twenty-eight-day promotional spree and campaign of the film which would be leading to it’s release on January 13. The film is being touted as one of its kind heist comedy. Currently, all the details about the same have been kept tightly under wraps for now. The source also added, "It’s a fascinating and intriguing world, and the makers are hoping to spike excitement with the first trailer of the film."