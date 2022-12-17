Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT: Amazon prime or Netfilx? When and where to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel

    The Paramount Pictures picture, a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster hit "Top Gun," will be available on THIS OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT: Amazon prime or Netfilx? When and where to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 2:13 PM IST

    "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, will be available on Prime Video in India beginning December 26. The Paramount Pictures picture, a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster hit "Top Gun," will be available on the site in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

    Prime Video announced the release date on its official Twitter page on Friday. "All prepared to go on a new journey and a nostalgic voyage like no other. 

    Also Read: Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress flaunts her Calvin Klein bra in her latest Instagram post

    December 26th, #TopGunMaverickOnPrime "According to the streamer's tweet. The action thriller takes place 30 years after the events of Tony Scott's "Top Gun," with Maverick preparing a crew of Top Gun grads for a specialised mission.

    Cruise reprises his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the sequel, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

    Also Read: 'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss' death

    "Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joseph Kosinski, is expected to be the highest-grossing picture of 2022, with reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion globally. 

    It also won various honours, including Golden Globe nominations for best motion picture - drama and Critics' Choice Movie Award nominations for best picture. The video was originally available for purchase or rental through Amazon's Prime Video service.
     

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here RBA

    KGF star Yash brings a smile to 700 fans; check out the video here

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party RBA

    Best picture of the day: RRR star Jr NTR cuddles his wife Lakshmi Pranathi at a party

    Still processing this Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen tWitch Boss death RBA

    'Still processing this': Priyanka Chopra on DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss' death

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report RBA

    Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details AJR

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA overlooks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy request for final-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA overlooks Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request for final

    Iranian man sets world's shortest man record; find out how tall he is - gps

    Iranian man sets world’s shortest man record; find out how tall he is

    CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC's bail for Anil Deshmukh; check details AJR

    CBI moves Supreme Court against Bombay HC's bail for Anil Deshmukh; check details

    Koo owners fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account, slam Elon Musk on Twitter

    'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo founders fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

    Recent Videos

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon