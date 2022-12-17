'Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT: Amazon prime or Netfilx? When and where to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel

The Paramount Pictures picture, a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster hit "Top Gun," will be available on THIS OTT platform in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

"Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, will be available on Prime Video in India beginning December 26. The Paramount Pictures picture, a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster hit "Top Gun," will be available on the site in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Prime Video announced the release date on its official Twitter page on Friday. "All prepared to go on a new journey and a nostalgic voyage like no other.

December 26th, #TopGunMaverickOnPrime "According to the streamer's tweet. The action thriller takes place 30 years after the events of Tony Scott's "Top Gun," with Maverick preparing a crew of Top Gun grads for a specialised mission.

Cruise reprises his role as US Naval aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in the sequel, which also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

"Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joseph Kosinski, is expected to be the highest-grossing picture of 2022, with reported earnings of USD 1.488 billion globally.

It also won various honours, including Golden Globe nominations for best motion picture - drama and Critics' Choice Movie Award nominations for best picture. The video was originally available for purchase or rental through Amazon's Prime Video service.

