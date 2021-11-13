  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

    Loyal fans of Tom Holland and Zendaya have been gushing over a recent post put by the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor on his social media. This appreciation post by Tom for his rumoured girlfriend has once again set the talks of their relationship abuzz.

    Spider Man No way Home actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship status has raised the curiosity of their fans. The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor has fueled the rumours about him dating Zendaya after he shared a mushy appreciation post for the latter.

    It has been over a couple of months since Tom and Zendaya’s fans have been gushing over their rumoured romantic relationship. And now in the wake of Tom’s recent post on his Instagram account, there is no way the rumours are going down anytime soon. Their fans have been waiting for an official confirmation from the actors about their relationship for quite some time now.

    Zendaya has become the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon award, making history. And with that historical achievement of hers, Tom could not keep it to himself and had to take it to his social media for sharing the good news. Have a look at the post where he writes about the “incredible achievement” of the “most incredible person”:

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland speaks about the big ‘return’; here is what said

    This is not the first time that Tom has shown his support to Zendaya on his social media. In the past, the on-screen ‘Peter Parker’ celebrated Zendaya’s movie ‘Dune’s release on one of his social media posts in the month of October.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man 3: Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige says ‘Keep expectations low’

    Even though the two people rumoured to be in love with each other have not yet made their relationship official, their fans are convinced that Tom and Zendaya are very much dating. Earlier this year, in the month of July, pictures of the rumoured couple wherein they were seen kissing and laughing inside a car, had taken the internet by a storm. If that was not enough, Tom and Zendaya were seen with the latter’s mother as well, proving that Tom is not just a fanboy of Zendaya but a lot more. In fact, some time ago, Tom also confirmed about “being in love”, without revealing many details.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi crack an OTT deal for THIS amount read details drb

    Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s 'Sooryavanshi' crack an OTT deal for THIS amount? Read details

    Video Icon
    Rakul Preet SIngh reveals first look of RSVP Chhatriwali pics inside drb

    Rakul Preet Singh reveals first look of RSVP’s ‘Chhatriwali’, pics inside

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding invitees list OUT, read details drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding invitees list OUT, read details

    Video Icon
    Britney Spears is free says the judge on her conservatorship battle drb

    ‘Britney (Spears) is free’, says the judge on her conservatorship battle

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant has a scathing remark for Umar Riaz's haters, find out here

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur Suraj Chand district-dnm

    46 Assam Rifles commanding officer and family killed in ambush in Manipur’s Suraj Chand district

    Video Icon
    Apple latest version will allow you to scan for sneaky AirTags gcw

    Apple's latest version will allow you to scan for sneaky AirTags

    Video Icon
    Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif Sooryavanshi crack an OTT deal for THIS amount read details drb

    Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s 'Sooryavanshi' crack an OTT deal for THIS amount? Read details

    Video Icon
    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats-dnm

    Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife urges India EAM S Jaishankar for help after family receives death threats

    Video Icon
    Dani Alves returns to Barcelona as head coach Xavi Hernandez's first signing-ayh

    Dani Alves returns to Barcelona as head coach Xavi Hernandez's first signing

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    wikileaks founder Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK belmarsh prison

    Julian Assange allowed to marry partner Stella Moris in UK prison

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon