‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship status has raised the curiosity of their fans. The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor has fueled the rumours about him dating Zendaya after he shared a mushy appreciation post for the latter.

It has been over a couple of months since Tom and Zendaya’s fans have been gushing over their rumoured romantic relationship. And now in the wake of Tom’s recent post on his Instagram account, there is no way the rumours are going down anytime soon. Their fans have been waiting for an official confirmation from the actors about their relationship for quite some time now.

Zendaya has become the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon award, making history. And with that historical achievement of hers, Tom could not keep it to himself and had to take it to his social media for sharing the good news. Have a look at the post where he writes about the “incredible achievement” of the “most incredible person”:

This is not the first time that Tom has shown his support to Zendaya on his social media. In the past, the on-screen ‘Peter Parker’ celebrated Zendaya’s movie ‘Dune’s release on one of his social media posts in the month of October.

Even though the two people rumoured to be in love with each other have not yet made their relationship official, their fans are convinced that Tom and Zendaya are very much dating. Earlier this year, in the month of July, pictures of the rumoured couple wherein they were seen kissing and laughing inside a car, had taken the internet by a storm. If that was not enough, Tom and Zendaya were seen with the latter’s mother as well, proving that Tom is not just a fanboy of Zendaya but a lot more. In fact, some time ago, Tom also confirmed about “being in love”, without revealing many details.