    Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ‘Spider Monday’ ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

    As the ‘Spider Monday’ or ‘Cyber Monday’ sale went on air, releasing the pre-booking of the film’s tickets, the two sites had crashed, claimed fans.

    Spider Man No Way Home Spider Monday ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango websites
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
    Tom Holland, a few days back had a surprise gift for the Spider-man fans. Peter Parker or Spider-man, Tom Holland had announced the early tickets for the film – Spider-Man: No Way Home, last week. The actor had said that the tickets would be up for sale on Cyber Monday (Spider Monday as Tom Holland says), on November 29. 

    Soon after the tickets were made available for sale on the websites of AMC and Fandango, the fans claimed that the websites crashed because of the demand for the tickets. One of the reasons that could be asserted behind the crash is said to be the release of an NFT. AMC on Sunday had announced that the first 86,000 buys of the Spider-Man: No Way Home tickets for December 16, would get an ‘eco-friendly’  Spider-Man NFT for their troubles. While it may be a reason for the crash, the actual reason has not been asserted officially, as of now.

    The Marvel Studios’ film, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will be released on December 17. The film will showcase the multiverse of all the villains, including Green Goblin, Lizard and Sandman among others. While Tom Holland will be playing the role of ‘Peter Parker’ in this film, his rumoured girlfriend, Zendaya, will be his on-screen girlfriend (Mary Jane). Benedict Cumberbatch is also a crucial part of this upcoming Marvel film.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a lot in the news lately, even before its release. There were rumours that the other two Spider-Mans – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire – would return to the film and that all the three spidermen would be seen together. However, this rumour was busted by Marvel Studio’s Kevin Feige, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, saying that neither of the two actors would be seen in the film.

    Meanwhile, a few BTS images had also leaked from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home, reportedly. In these images, all the three actors, Tom, Tobey and Maguire, were seen in the Spider-Man costume. However, once again, the rumour was rubbished by Tom Holland and Kevin Feige.

    ALSO READ: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor Tom Holland further fuels dating rumours with Zendaya

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 1:03 PM IST
