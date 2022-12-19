Tom Cruise teases an action sequence from Mission Impossible 7 and wishes holidays to fans - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tom Cruise took to social media to share a glimpse of a thrilling sequence from Mission Impossible 7. Fans can see the actor is jumping off a plane from a high altitude.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 3:59 PM IST

    2022 has been a glorious year for the Knight & Day star Tom Cruise. He again won the hearts of fans and audiences with a stellar performance in the biggest actioner-thriller Top Gun Maverick. Besides, it is true that the star is an iconic performer who has been garnering abundant love and accolades from global fandom and audiences for his finest performances in illustrious filmography within Hollywood films.

    Tom Cruise has again made his fans and audiences curious about his much-anticipated actioner-thriller film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. Tom Cruise has shared a special message for his fans. 

    On Monday, Tom Cruise took to his official Twitter handle to post a clip of him performing a power-packed and adrenaline-inducing action sequence. Tom is currently in South Africa to shoot Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. The Hollywood star shared a video from between shoots where he jumps off the plane to thank fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick, a huge and gigantic success worldwide.

    The video begins with Tom sitting in an aircraft, ready to go out. The ground and sea are seen in the distance. Cruise's video message says, "Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and, thank you for supporting Top Gun: Maverick."

    After this daring and bravely recorded video message by Tom, the camera reveals writer Christopher McQuarrie, who returns to direct the upcoming film. The writer had also co-written Maverick. The director-writer also thanked fans for their support. Shouting at Tom Cruise, he said, "Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We have got to get this shot."

    Cruise reacted to this by jumping off the plane and shared, "As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I am running out of altitude. So, I have got to get back to work. We have got to get this shot. Have a very safe and happy holiday. We will see you at the movies."

