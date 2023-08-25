Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Toby REVIEW: Is Raj B Shetty's action Kannada film worth YOUR time? Read this

    Toby Twitter Review: Toby is a Kannada revenge drama directed by Basil Alchakkal. The film is written by and starring Raj B Shetty in the titular role and is supported by a talented cast, including Samyukta Hornad and Chaithra Achar in prominent roles.
     

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Toby, directed by Basil Alchalakkal, is set in Uttara Kannada's Kumta area. Toby was inspired by TK Dayanand's short story. Raj B Shetty worked on the screenplay carefully by keeping the originality. The film has received excellent feedback and acclaim. According to the available information, Toby is the narrative of an alienated guy who is labelled a beast and wishes to break free from the horrors to earn Jenny's affection. He embarks on a voyage of change.

    With its unusual material, the theatrical trailer for Toby raised anticipation for the picture. Cinephiles eager to ingest this content have flocked to the theatres following the film's initial release. A few Twitterati have flocked to their various social media handles to voice their thoughts about Toby to share their FDFS experience with Raj B Shetty's flick. Here are some tweets to check out.

    Toby Cast 
    Raj B Shetty plays Toby, Samyukta Hornad plays Savithri, Chaithra J Achar plays Jenny, Raj Deepak Shetty plays Ananda, Gopalkrishna Deshpande plays Damodhara, Sandhya Arakere plays Shalini, Bharath GB plays Sampath, and Yogi Bankeshwar plays Priest, among others.

    Toby Crew 
    Toby's narrative is written by TK Dayanand and directed by Basil Alchalakkal. The screenplay was written by Raj B Shetty himself. Ravi Rai Kalasa co-produced the film with Lighter Buddha Films, Coffee Gang Studios, Agastya Films, and Smooth Sailers. Praveen Shriyan operated the camera, and Nithin Shetty edited the film. Midhun Mukundan wrote the whole background score and music for the film.

