Veteran actor T. Rajendar cast his vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, waiting in a queue with the public. Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Suriya, and others also fulfilled their democratic duty, encouraging citizens to vote.

T. Rajendar Casts His Vote

Veteran actor and filmmaker T. Rajendar joined the list of notable personalities exercising their democratic rights by casting his vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections on Thursday. The 'Vasantha Azhaippugal' directed visited the polling station at the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in T. Nagar to cast his vote.

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Demonstrating civic responsibility, T. Rajendar chose to wait in the long queue alongside the general public to await his turn to cast a vote. His presence in the queue drew attention from fellow voters as he participated in the electoral process in the same manner as every other citizen.

Other Kollywood Stars Fulfill Their Civic Duty

Earlier, actor Vijay Sethupathi fulfilled his democratic duty in the Anna Nagar assembly constituency no. 21 in Kilpauk Chennai high school and spoke about the importance of civic responsibility. "Everyone, come and vote, this is our most important responsibility... Best wishes to all the youth," said Vijay Sethupathi while talking to ANI.

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday also cast her vote in Chennai as polling began for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections early morning. The actress was seen arriving at the polling booth in a green cord set as she joined several prominent faces from the film fraternity who turned up at polling stations amid the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Several other South film celebrities also participated in the Tamil Nadu elections, including Suriya, Jyothika, Vasanth Ravi, Vishal and others.

Polling was held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. (ANI)