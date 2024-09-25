Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tirupati's Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts

    Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addresses Karthi's apology on Tirupathi laddu comment. Later Suriya extended his gratitude towards Pawan

    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    Tamil actor Suriya thanked Pawan Kalyan on social media on Tuesday, September 24, after the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister responded to his brother Karthi's apologies in the Tirupati Laddu controversy. 

    In reply to Karthi's apology, Pawan Kalyan wrote on X, "Dear @Karthi_Offl garu, I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you’ve shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered prasadam laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care (sic)."

    Pawan Kalyan concluded, "Wishing you, @Suriya_offl garu, #Jyotika garu, and the entire team at @2D_ENTPVTLTD a successful release of #Meiyazhagan / #SathyamSundaram. May it resonate with the audience and bring joy to many (sic)."

    Both Tamil stars Suriya and Karthi reacted to Kalyan's post. Suriya wrote, "Thank you for your heartfelt wishes, sir!" Karthi also replied in the same manner as he wrote, "Thank you for your hearty wishes, dear sir!"

    For the uninitiated, Karthi attended an event in Hyderabad on September 23 when the anchor presented a few memes, one of which was about laddus. Reacting to this, the actor said, "Ippudu laddu gurinchi maatladakodadu (we should not talk about laddu now), it's a sensitive topic manakoddadi (we don’t want)."

    Pawan Kalyan was not pleased with Karthi's statement, which he addressed during a media event, saying that if members of the film business want to debate the topic, they could either support it or choose not to speak at all.

    Meanwhile, Karthi is waiting for the release of his film Meiyazhagan, which was produced by Suriya and his wife Jyothika. It is named Sathyam Sundaram in Telugu. Karthi remarked at the pre-release function for Sathyam Sundaram in Hyderabad.

    The film will open in cinemas on September 27.

