Tim Curry, acclaimed for his roles in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', 'Clue', and 'Annie', has passed away at 80. The actor died in Los Angeles, as announced by his manager. Hollywood stars have shared heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

Tim Curry, best known for his unforgettable roles in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', 'Clue' and 'Annie', has died at the age of 80, The Hollywood Reporter said. The actor died in Los Angeles, his longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz announced on Wednesday. A cause of death was not immediately shared. Curry had suffered a major stroke in 2012.

Tributes pour in for the legendary actor

Soon after news of his death, several actors and filmmakers who worked with Curry or admired his work shared memories of the late star. Carol Burnett, who worked with Curry in the 1982 film 'Annie', remembered their time together and shared a clip from the film on Instagram. Curry played Miss Hannigan's brother in the movie. Burnett wrote, "We had such a wonderful time working together on 'Annie.' Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Burnett (@itscarolburnett)

Luke Evans, who recently played Dr. Frank-N-Furter on Broadway, also paid tribute to Curry. The role was first played by Curry on stage and in the 1975 film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'. Evans wrote, "There will only be one Tim Curry," before remembering the actor's talent and influence. "He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Evans also shared that he had written a letter to Curry towards the end of his Broadway run. In the letter, he spoke about how Curry's portrayal of Frank-N-Furter had influenced every actor who later took on the role. "With only three weeks left, before I finally hang up the fishnets and heels, I wanted to send you a note. Although we've never met, you've been part of this journey from the very beginning. Every actor who puts on Frank inevitably walks into a conversation that started with you, and I've felt that every single night," the letter read in part.

Susan Sarandon, who starred alongside Curry in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show', also remembered the actor. Sharing a throwback picture of the two, she wrote, "What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair bound he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon)

Curry's 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' co-star Rob Schneider also shared a long tribute. Remembering the actor's work, Schneider wrote, "The great and wonderful Tim Curry has given his final bow," and praised his ability to bring something different to every performance. Schneider also recalled watching Curry perform the same scene in seven different ways when he was a young actor. He wrote, "Most actors will do a scene the same way and try to perfect it. I was astonished as a young actor to witness Tim do a scene 7 completely different ways and ALL OF THEM FANTASTIC! I asked him about it, and he gave me a great gift. Tim said, 'I want to give the director different choices! It's not my job to decide which one. It's up to him!' Right then and there, it changed everything for me! Tim was kind and generous to be in a scene with. I was thrilled to be in the same frame as him." Schneider later praised Curry's work and ended his tribute by writing, "Tim, it was truly an honor to know you!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Schneider (@iamrobschneider)

'Clue' co-stars share memories

Curry's co-stars from the 1985 film 'Clue' also remembered him. Michael McKean wrote on X, "My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend." Lesley Ann Warren shared two pictures with Curry and remembered him as a talented and funny actor. She wrote, "My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry has left us. What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim."

More tributes from the industry

Josh Gad also remembered Curry on his Instagram Story, writing, "Another day, another legend. Goodbye Tim. Thank you for your immense gifts. Ugh." Jillian Bell, known for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', shared pictures of Curry and spoke about how much he influenced her decision to become an actor. "I'm devastated. This is the person who made me want to be an actor," she wrote.

Bell also recalled Curry's performance in 'Clue', saying, "The last ten minutes of Clue, it was all on him to deliver the ending and he devoured every frame. It became my favorite movie of all time and still remains in that position." She added, "He gave us so much in his career. He terrified us in It, he made us laugh in Clue and Home Alone 2, he made us sing in Annie and Rocky Horror Picture Show. And the risks he took in his career were one of a kind. He was beautiful and weird and dark and light all at the same time. And I loved him. I got to meet him once and he was just as sweet and cheeky as I had hoped. I got to tell him what he meant to me. I didn't know the man, but I feel like each performance gave me a piece of him that I will cherish forever."

Jennifer Tilly, who worked with Curry in the 2005 comedy 'Bailey's Billion$', also remembered him. She wrote on X, "He was a comedic genius and a brilliant man. Gone too soon."

Curry's death came shortly after the death of country music star Dolly Parton, who also died at the age of 80. O'Shea Jackson Jr. paid tribute to both stars in a post on X, writing, "Rip Dolly Parton. Rip Tim Curry." Brooke Shields also remembered Curry by sharing a throwback video of him from 'Saturday Night Live'. Along with the clip, she wrote, "And what an honor it would've been for Tim Curry to play my role in Blue Lagoon. Another legend lost too soon. Broadway & Film (like country music) will never be the same."

From Frank-N-Furter to Pennywise and his many comic roles, Curry built a career that lasted decades and made him a familiar face across film, television and theatre. (ANI)