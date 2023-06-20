'Romance Is Ageless' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui after getting trolled for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur were brutally trolled and massive backlash for their lip-lock scene in Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor said 'SRK Keeps Playing Romantic Roles Because The Young Generation Is Nalli'

The trailer for Tiku Weds Sheru, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, aroused outrage due to a kissing sequence between the two leads. While Nawazuddin is 49, Avneet turned 21 in October last year due to the internet outrage. Now, Nawazuddin has responded to the backlash by declaring that "romance is ageless." Also, pointed out that today’s young men have no romance left, which is why a star like Shah Rukh Khan continues to do romantic roles.

In an interview with India Today, the actor said, "Why will there be a problem? Romance transcends time. The problem is that the young guys have lost their sense of romanticism. We come from a time when romance was something special. We'd fall in love and stay in 'ishq' for years. Today, Shah Rukh Khan continues to play romantic parts since today's youth are 'nalli' (useless). They have no concept of romanticism."

"Everything today happens on WhatsApp, whether it's love or breakup," he continued. There's a reason behind this. Romance may be done by people who have lived it. "Who else is going to do it?"

About Tiku Marries Sheru:

Tiku Marries Sheru is about Sheru (Nawazuddin), a struggling Mumbai actor attempting to make ends meet with his job. His family finds him a wife, Tiku (Avneet), who aspires to be an actress. She appears to agree to the marriage to fulfil her desire to leave Bhopal and establish a career in Bollywood in Mumbai. Following their marriage, a sequence of events occurs.

Tiku Weds Sheru will mark Avneet Kaur’s Bollywood debut. Kangana Ranaut backs the film. At the film’s trailer launch last week, Avneet had an emotional breakdown and shared that she worked extremely hard for her debut film and was grateful to Kangana for giving her this opportunity.

She shared, “This is very special to me. I was just crying while watching the trailer. Just to say that, it’s my debut, and getting to do my first film with Nawaz Sir and Kangana Ma’am, is extremely big for me. When I got to know about this project, and when ma’am chose me as her Tiku, that was so special for me. I just wanted to prove, that I can and I will do justice to this character, because I know, Tiku is so close to her heart."

Coming back to Nawazuddin's professional front, after appearing in Jogira Sara Ra Ra with Neha Sharma and Afwaa with Bhumi Pednekar, the actor has Haddi, Noorani Chehre, and Tiku Weds Sheru in the works.