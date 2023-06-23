Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiku Weds Sheru Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Avneet Kaur's film gets mixed reaction from social media users

    Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Review: The rom-com featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur is out on Prime Videos, today June 23. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film is backed by Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films. Let us read some of the early reviews for the film that have poured in on various social media platforms.

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 8:02 AM IST

    Tiku Weds Sheru has sparked controversy owing to its unconventional casting and their love story. The film is released on the OTT platform to favourable reviews. The film has been making headlines since its teaser was published earlier this month. Social media users slammed the kissing moment between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur for their obvious age difference. Kangana Ranaut, the film's producer, has taken a new road with the film and its protagonists and has yet to leave any stone unturned in promoting it. 

    Tiku Weds Sheru Twitter Reviews:
    And now, as early reactions to the film have flooded in, let's see what the Twitterati have to say... "#TikuWedsSheru," one person commented. Nawazuddin shows us yet again of his unrivalled talent, while Avneet Kaur performs so wonderfully that it's difficult to believe she's a debutante. Dark humour, dirt, and avarice in the style of Sai Kabir, sans the perplexing plot of Revolver Rani. Not bad for your first attempt, @ManikarnikaFP!"

    "What a pitiful film." Another user added, "A senseless movie with zero emotions felt avneet kaur could have started better. #TikuWedsSheru." Look at some more comments.

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut remarked during the trailer event that 'Tiku Weds Sheru' holds a very important place in her heart. The film was supposed to star her and the late actor Irrfan Khan. The picture was dubbed 'Divine Lovers' at the time. However, the picture was delayed for a long period owing to a series of terrible occurrences. She added that the film's director, Sai Kabir, had become ill. He returned to the idea only after 3-4 years, and by the time the film was ready to go into production, we had lost Irrfan Khan.

    ''We had already lost Irrfan saab, which demotivated us; the second issue was that we needed the Kangana of ten years ago, the Kangana who had the dream of the big city in her eyes, the Kangana who hoped to be a part of Bollywood. 'I also said, 'Let it be Kabir, this isn't going to work anymore', Kangana was reported as saying at the trailer unveiling by TOI.

