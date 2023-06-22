Skull Island Season 2: Know anticipated release date, cast and more

Viewers may be wondering when Skull Island season 2 will be released now that the first season is available on Netflix. Here is all we currently know about a potential new Skull Island season, including when it would air and where you might watch it.

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation that Netflix is working on a second Skull Island season or even considering it. The second part of the film, however, might release by late 2024. We are currently awaiting Netflix's official announcement that Skull Island season 2 is definitely in production. Typically, Netflix holds off on announcing a new season until after evaluating a new show's performance. Skull Island was only launched on June 22, so it might be some time before fans learn whether there will be a season 2.

The cast includes Benjamin Bratt as Cap, Betty Gilpin as Irene, Darren Barnet as Mike, Nicolas Cantu as Charlie, Mae Whiteman as Annie, and Darren Barnet as Mike.

This is the official summary (synopsis) of Season 1 of Skull Island : “In this animated sequel to the 2017 film: ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ explorers shipwrecked on a mysterious island encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the legendary giant ape, Kong.”