    Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut faces flak for approving Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dig at Hrithik Roshan - WATCH

    In the promo of the upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Nawazuddin Siddiqui deliberately takes a dig at producer Kangana Ranaut's rumoured ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. According to Kangana, she had a romantic relationship with Hrithik Roshan in the past. The actress had also stated that they were dating and had even taken a trip to Paris together. 

    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is now promoting her soon-to-be released movie Tiku Weds Sheru, which will air on Amazon Prime Video. The actress and director is currently in the news once more as she reportedly gave her approval to the most recent promo published by the streaming giant on social media, which includes its lead actor purposefully making fun of her ex-boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. "My name is Sheru, but I prefer to be called Sheru," solely Sheru. I perform in Bollywood. I am a well-known producer of both small and large-scale films. See, Salman, Aamir, and Shah Rukh... In the video, Nawazuddin stated that Hrithik was absent since he was unable to attend. Users did not like the mention of Hrithik in such a derogatory manner.

    Kangana Rauant appears to be pleased with the sly remark. Following the subtle jab, many criticised Kangana for having a say in and approval over the video given that she is the film's producer. Many people felt that Kangana had a voice and support while filming the part, considering that she is the producer of the film, and criticised her in a thread regarding Nawaz referencing Hrithik in the video. "Is this a fan edit or the actual deal? Why did Nawaz chose HR when he could have posed with SRK, Salman, or even Amitabh? A fourth commenter questioned, "Did they get his consent to use his name for promotions?

    The upcoming movie, Tiku Weds Sheru, is a comic love story that is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav. It features Avneet Kaur as Nawazuddin's love interest. The movie follows the journey of a dreamer named Tiku (Avneet) and a hustler named Sheru (Nawazuddin), who work together to achieve their goals in Mumbai, the city of dreams. The movie's trailer shows the ups and downs in the lives of this unconventional couple, a young artist and an aspiring actor.

