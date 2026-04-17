Tiger Shroff posted a dance video tribute to his idol Michael Jackson, giving a shoutout to the upcoming biopic 'Michael'. The film, starring MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson, will chronicle the late pop star's life and is set for a worldwide release.

Tiger Shroff Credits Michael Jackson as His Inspiration

In a shoutout to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael', Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff credited the late pop icon for inspiring him. Tiger shared a video enacting Michael Jackson's dance moves, including the iconic moonwalks and wrote, "He taught me everything I know about movement. About presence. About what it means to give a stage everything you have." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) Tiger Shroff, who has been a longtime fan of Michael Jackson, has time and again paid tributes to the 'Billie Jean' singer.

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Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'

Earlier this month, Lionsgate unveiled the trailer of 'Michael'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael (@michaelmovie) The 29-year-old Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, brings to life Michael Jackson's iconic songs, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey.

The trailer also hints at Jaafar portraying Michael's life through the 2000s, providing a glimpse into the personal and professional moments of the late pop star who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50.

Star-Studded Cast

The movie also features Miles Teller as Michael's lawyer and manager, John Branca, Colman Domingo as Michael's father, Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother, Katherine Jackson, and Kat Graham portraying Motown legend Diana Ross, according to People.

Jaafar Jackson on His Screening Experience

Reflecting on his first screening experience, Jaafar noted, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen," according to People.

'Michael' is set to hit theatres worldwide on April 24. (ANI)